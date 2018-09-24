Monday, 24 September 2018

School given new football kit by Premier League

THE football team at Caversham Park Primary School has been given new football kit by the Premier League.

The school received 15 blue Nike shirts and pairs of shorts and socks as well as a yellow goalkeeper’s kit after responding to the Primary Stars scheme, which encourages children aged five to 11 to be active at school.

Natalie Price, PE co-ordinator at the school, said: “We were so pleased to receive our free Nike kit, particularly as our old kit was old-fashioned and washed out. The new kit is bright and modern and the children love it.”

Pictured in the new kit are, left to right, Aleksander Krawczyk, Joshua Lovegrove, Oscar West, Louis Eade, Emily Norman, Alexander Coomber, Phoebe Corp, Millie Fitzpatrick and Katie Ma, all 10.

