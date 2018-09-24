Monday, 24 September 2018

Pub festival is a success despite rain

HUNDREDS of people attended the third annual Hornsfest beer festival in Crazies Hill.

The event was held at the Horns pub and landlady Sandra Purdy served customers despite being on crutches after breaking her leg earlier this year.

Chef Daniel Holloway cooked food on a barbecue covered with parasols to protect it from the rain.

There was music from Motown band Soul Shack. Ms Purdy said: “All things considered, Hornsfest was a success despite the miserable weather and a quiet couple of hours at the start of Sunday lunch.

“People started arriving from 3pm and the pub was soon full. Thankfully, the rain stopped and people spilled out into the garden, giving everyone a bit of room to manoeuvre.

“It was wonderful to see all age ranges coming and children taking to the dance floor when the band struck up in the evening.”

The pub will be holding an Oktoberfest event on October 6, featuring continental lagers and Bavarian food and music.

The staff are pictured, left to right, kitchen porter Tina Goodwin, bar supervisor Josh Trayte, front of house Madeline Pollard, head chef Daniel Holloway, chef Ernie Lewis and front of house Andrew Keen with, front, Mrs Purdy

