Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club

MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in Wargrave with a theme of Treasure Island.

The club for five- to 11-year-olds was held at St Mary’s Church off Station Road over three days. Activities included games, arts and crafts, treasure hunts, creating bug hotels, learning to limbo, singing and even covering the adult volunteers in shaving foam and crisps. There were also Bible readings.

Organiser Grace Barne said: “The church was transformed into a colourful, crazy and very special treasure island and welcomed 26 young inhabitants and another 20 slightly-less-young ones to its shores for heaps of fun.

“Each day there was teaching from the Bible and a sketch showing the antics of Nautical Nancy and Sailor Sam. The children loved anticipating the next instalment of the story.

“Children and helpers alike had a fabulous few days.”