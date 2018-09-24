Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks

RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect travel and parking problems with the three-week closure of a road from next week.

Gas company SGN is to shut Victoria Road between its junctions with Purfield Drive and Recreation Road while it replaces old metal gas mains.

The work will take place from 7am to 7pm each day, beginning on Monday, and means drivers will be forced to take a detour around Purfield Drive and Blakes Road until at least October 15.

Access for residents will be maintained, although SGN has warned that some parking spaces in the street might be suspended.

In a letter sent to residents last week, the company said the work was necessary to “ensure a continued safe and reliable supply of gas”.

Matthew Morland, who is managing the £86,000 project, gave a presentation to Wargrave Parish Council.

He said: “We did a recent job in Hurst, where we found it useful to talk to the parish council.

“We talked about where we would be at every stage so if you are contacted by the general public you know what’s going on.

“We are going to be replacing the old cast iron main and are hoping it will only affect the left side of the road as you come up. I’m 99 per cent sure that our plan and what we’ve put together will work well, as it did in Hurst.”

Susan Day, stakeholder and community manager at SGN, added: “It’s not the entire road in one go, we will work in sections. It should be finished by October 26 or early the following week.”

Councillors warned that Victoria Road is a busy residential street and the workwill cause disruption.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “People won’t be able to park outside their properties during this closure. That could cause quite a problem. East View Road has double yellow lines on each side. Is there a way you can get in touch with the [borough] council and say they can park there during the work?”

Cllr Pope said coach drivers who used the road regularly might struggle with the diversion. She explained: “At the top of Purfield Drive going round Temple Mount it is quite tight.

“There is a coach from the top of Highfield Park and Victoria Road on Wednesday mornings which takes people shopping in Reading.

“There is also the Readibus but they should be able to go round the diversion.”

Mr Morland said the coaches would have to go round the diversion to pick up passengers and then travel back through it.

A drop-in session for villagers was held on Wednesday at the parish council offices in Recreation Road, which was attended by SGN staff and maps were displayed.

The Victoria News shop is expected to remain open during the work.