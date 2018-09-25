Police appeal after rape and sexual assault

POLICE are appealing for a witness to come forward following a rape and a sexual assault in a remote location between Henley and Marlow.

The incident was reported on September 16 and a man has been arrested and charged in connection with this and a separate incident of sexual assault which was reported on March 24 in Reading.

In the first incident, a woman who was asleep in bed in a hotel in Reading was sexually assaulted, while in the second incident, a different female victim was driven to a location between Henley and Marlow where she was raped and sexually assaulted.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Steve Fox, of force CID based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are trying to identify a witness to the second incident, who is possibly a farmer, who spoke to a woman between 7am and 8.30am on Sunday, September 16.

“The area is believed to have been somewhere between Henley and Marlow. This witness is urged to contact police, as we believe they may have important information with this to this investigation.

“This person can call 101, quoting reference 43180283696.

“I also believe there was a person walking his dog, and someone on a bicycle between these times on that Sunday who may have spoken to the victim.

“Again, if you believe that was you, please contact 101.”

. Ade Peter Corrie Jerry, 36, of Iliffe Close, Reading, has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

He appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 23.