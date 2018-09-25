Man punched and kicked during attack

A MAN was punched and kicked while walking along a footpath connecting Deanfield Road and Greys Hill in Henley.

Police said the 35-year-old was attacked by another man at about 5.15pm on September 15 who pushed his head against a fence and attempted to strangle him before running off.

The victim received a two-inch laceration to his face and bruising. He attended hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a white man in his thirties with light brown shaved hair. He is approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of a skinny build. He was wearing a black sports jacket and blue jeans.

Investigating officer PC Shahed Ali, based at Thame police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch using our online form, quoting reference 43180282795 or by calling 101.”