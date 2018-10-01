Visitors keen to see cacti experts

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
DOZENS of people visited a cacti display by two specialists at Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre.
Daniel and Joanne Jackson, of Ottershaw Cacti, were selling their award-winning plants and offering advice to visitors on how to grow them.
The couple have won many awards, including a gold medal at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.
Among the visitors was 89-year-old John Drew, who inherited his first collection of succulents, comprising 40 echinopsis, from his mother and now has his own collection of about 70 plants.
Mr Drew said: “I read in the paper that Daniel and Joanne were going to be here so I came specially to see them.”
Ann Dismukes, who was visiting with her son Steve, said: “I have been buying plants from Sheeplands for 25 years and am also a regular for lunch here.
“I can remember that when I first bought succulents they came straight from the greenhouse. Being able to meet the experts was an opportunity not to be missed.”
Above left, Daniel Jackson, holding a Crassula plant, with John Drew and Joanne Jackson and, above right, Steve and Ann Dismukes
01 October 2018
