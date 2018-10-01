RNLI car boot sale is a big success

A CAR boot sale in Wargrave raised £1,870 for the village’s branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

More than 300 people attended the event in the grounds of the Piggott School in Twyford Road to peruse goods including clothes, jewellery and household items.

There were 113 sellers and members of the branch served tea, coffee and food at a stall.

Secretary John Gothard said: “There were a lot of local families selling children’s toys as well as antiques dealers. One chap was selling logs which people were interested in as it’s now autumn.

“We couldn’t have got any more people in. This was a great result, helped by the good weather.

Everyone who came seemed very pleased and asked about the next sale.”

Mr Gothard is pictured (left) with fellow branch members Sheila Thorne, Chris Satchwill, Gaye Hudson and Glynis Gothard.