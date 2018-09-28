Friday, 28 September 2018

Teenagers charged after crash which injured college pupils

TWO teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious road traffic collision in Ewelme which left two Shiplake College pupils badly injured.

A 16-year-old boy from Ewelme and a 16-year-old boy from Sonning Common have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by accident, use of a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

It follows an incident on May 12 when a Vauxhall Corsa left the road and hit a tree before finishing up in a field off Days Lane.

The two pupils, who are also both 16-years-old, were passengers in the car and suffered “life-changing" injuries.

The pair suffered head injuries and were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they were in a critical condition for several weeks.

One of the boys has now been discharged from hospital, while the other remains in a rehabilitation unit.

The other boys in the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries.

The teenagers will appear at Oxford Youth Court on October 10, while two other 16-year-old boys have been released without charge.

