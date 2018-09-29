Masked men attack homeowner during raid

ARMED raiders stole cash, jewellery, passports and a platinum watch from a home in Sonning after hitting one of the residents with a hammer.

Three masked men entered the property in Pearson Road through an open window on the first floor, using a ladder from a neighbouring garden, shortly before 12.30am on Thursday.

The offenders, who were also carrying an axe, threatened the homeowners.

One of the residents confronted them and along with being hit, was also kicked in his ribs. He did not sustain serious injuries.

After making off with items from inside the home they also stole an Audi Q7, which was later found abandoned in Sonning Lane.

One of the offenders is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, and of medium build. He was wearing a tracksuit with his hood up and a face covering.

The second offender is described as black, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He had his hood up and was wearing a face covering and gloves.

No description is currently available for the third offender. All of the offenders were wearing masks and gloves.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Craig Cole, of Force CID based at Newbury police station, said: “We are working to identify and locate the offenders who entered a family home and stole a number of high value items.

“I appreciate incidents of this nature can cause concern and patrols are taking place in the area while we investigate. If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the offence please call police as we would like to speak to you.”

If you have any information about the incident, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference ‘43180294762’.