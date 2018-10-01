Initiative to encourage walkers launched

AN event to launch Henley as a designated walkers’ town was held on Sunday.

The town has become accredited by Walkers are Welcome, a community network which promotes walking areas and encourages visitors.

Henley is on the edge of the Chilterns, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and is surrounded by paths in the Chiltern Hills and alongside the River Thames.

Kate Ashbrook, the patron of the Walkers are Welcome towns’ network, cut a ribbon at a stand in Market Place to mark the occasion.

She said: “I’m really thrilled to see Henley become part of the Walkers are Welcome family because I know it is a fabulous walking centre and it hasn’t promoted itself enough in the past.

“Now they have to think about hikers Henley and it’s a place where you can walk out of the town straight onto paths and they will take you to all sorts of wonderful places. This is a beautiful town to come back to an spend a bit of money.

“It’s important because it’s a recognition that walking is important in so many ways – it’s good for the local economy, it’s good for people's health and happiness and people on the paths will keep them open."

Alie Hagedoorn, secretary of the Walkers are Welcome committee and chairwoman of the Henley and Goring Ramblers, said it had been a long journey to get to the launch.

She explained: “We went through a two-year process showing there’s enough interest from businesses. We got 1,000 signatures and they had to be from the RG9 area. We’re working together with the town council as well and they are behind it. We had to prove there’s good transport in the area as well.

“With the river and the Chiltern hills they are just beautiful for walking. Henley is known for rowing, but in my mind it should be known as a walking town.

“We’re making things available for walkers, such as good facilities, and letting them know we’re making a special effort for them. We also make sure the footpaths are well maintained.

“I feel really, really proud – this is what we have been working towards for two years and in the last three months preparing everything for the grand opening.”

Five walks were available on the day including a Nordic walking taster, a walk for those on mobility scooters, another around Stoke Row, a Midsomer Murders walk and a five-mile walk via Lambridge Woods and Greys Green.

Businesses are also being encouraged to support the scheme. They can sign up and display the Walkers are Welcome sticker in their windows meaning there will be facilities for walkers such as shoe covers for muddy boots.

Mayor Glen Lambert added: “I’m such a big walker myself, I used to aim to walk 30 miles a week. Very often I did achieve that but not so much since becoming mayor!

“It’s important for the town because they are a nationwide group that will promote Henley as a place to come and walk. It’s good for the economy, the town, for health and to promote Henley in any respect.”