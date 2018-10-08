Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils and parents raise £650 for Macmillan

Pupils and parents raise £650 for Macmillan

MORE than £650 was raised at a coffee morning at Rupert House School in Henley.

Pupils, staff and parents at the school in Bell Street brought along homemade cakes for the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday.

It was held in the grounds of the school, where tables were arranged around a stall selling cakes and hot drinks, which were served by kitchen staff Michelle Trevethan and Bella Page (above left, cente).

Jenny Ovstedal, marketing manager at the school, said: “We had a lovely afternoon outside in the sunshine.

“We had the biggest donation of cakes ever from staff and parents. Lots of parents and grandparents came along and the children joined them after school.”

Above right, Alexandra Kessel (year 2)

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33