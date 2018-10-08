Pupils and parents raise £650 for Macmillan

MORE than £650 was raised at a coffee morning at Rupert House School in Henley.

Pupils, staff and parents at the school in Bell Street brought along homemade cakes for the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday.

It was held in the grounds of the school, where tables were arranged around a stall selling cakes and hot drinks, which were served by kitchen staff Michelle Trevethan and Bella Page (above left, cente).

Jenny Ovstedal, marketing manager at the school, said: “We had a lovely afternoon outside in the sunshine.

“We had the biggest donation of cakes ever from staff and parents. Lots of parents and grandparents came along and the children joined them after school.”

Above right, Alexandra Kessel (year 2)