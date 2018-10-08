Pupils and parents raise £650 for Macmillan

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
MORE than £650 was raised at a coffee morning at Rupert House School in Henley.
Pupils, staff and parents at the school in Bell Street brought along homemade cakes for the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Friday.
It was held in the grounds of the school, where tables were arranged around a stall selling cakes and hot drinks, which were served by kitchen staff Michelle Trevethan and Bella Page (above left, cente).
Jenny Ovstedal, marketing manager at the school, said: “We had a lovely afternoon outside in the sunshine.
“We had the biggest donation of cakes ever from staff and parents. Lots of parents and grandparents came along and the children joined them after school.”
Above right, Alexandra Kessel (year 2)
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say