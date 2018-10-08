Monday, 08 October 2018

Bowls dinner

WARGRAVE Bowls Club’s annual dinner will be held on Friday, October 19.

The event at Hennerton Golf Club will include the presentation of awards to the winners at the club’s finals day in September.

The club’s annual meeting will take place at the clubhouse in East View Road on Wednesday, November 7.

For more information, visit 
www.wargravebowls.co.uk

