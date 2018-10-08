Bowls dinner

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
WARGRAVE Bowls Club’s annual dinner will be held on Friday, October 19.
The event at Hennerton Golf Club will include the presentation of awards to the winners at the club’s finals day in September.
The club’s annual meeting will take place at the clubhouse in East View Road on Wednesday, November 7.
For more information, visit
www.wargravebowls.co.uk
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say