Church show

Monday, 08 October 2018
TICKETS have gone on sale for the annual music concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.
The concert, now in its fourth year, will be held on Saturday, November 17.
The performers will be musicians from the village playing a range of instruments.
This year’s concert will be in honour of regular performer Alan Baird and the proceeds will go to the church’s 21st Century Project appeal.
Food and and drink will be available.
Tickets cost £20 or £10 for concessions and can be bought by mailing tickets@
pursuitnha.com or at the church’s regular Sunday
services.
