Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church show

TICKETS have gone on sale for the annual music concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

The concert, now in its fourth year, will be held on Saturday, November 17.

The performers will be musicians from the village playing a range of instruments.

This year’s concert will be in honour of regular performer Alan Baird and the proceeds will go to the church’s 21st Century Project appeal.

Food and and drink will be available.

Tickets cost £20 or £10 for concessions and can be bought by mailing tickets@
pursuitnha.com or at the church’s regular Sunday
services.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33