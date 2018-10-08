Best dressed

Monday, 08 October 2018

A WOMAN from Henley has made the final of a national beauty contest.

Lili Tuttle, 31, of Badgemore Lane, is one of five women hoping to win Miss Pinup UK, the country’s best vintage glamour model, today (Friday).

As well as sporting a vintage look, entrants must demonstrate a special talent. Ms Tuttle, a paralegal who has a degree in costume design says her talent will be making her own outfit.

