RECYCLING bins for chewing gum could be installed in Henley.

The town council is considering buying the Gumdrop bins to discourage people from discarding their gum on the pavement.

The waste gum collected in the bins is re-used in rubber or plastic.

The bright pink bins, which cost about £170 each, can take up to four months to fill.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who chairs the council’s town and community committee, said: ”It’s a question of suitability for Henley. I like to think of the pink as Leander pink.

“The only places I can think that are suitable are the recreation grounds.”