Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gum bins

RECYCLING bins for chewing gum could be installed in Henley.

The town council is considering buying the Gumdrop bins to discourage people from discarding their gum on the pavement.

The waste gum collected in the bins is re-used in rubber or plastic.

The bright pink bins, which cost about £170 each, can take up to four months to fill.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who chairs the council’s town and community committee, said: ”It’s a question of suitability for Henley. I like to think of the pink as Leander pink.

“The only places I can think that are suitable are the recreation grounds.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33