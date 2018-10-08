Monday, 08 October 2018

Councillor caught in rat trap

HENLEY town councillor David Eggleton has garnered a reputation for his quick wit.

But he was beaten to the punch at a meeting last week by his colleague Lorraine Hillier.

Members of the council’s town and community committee were debating an increase in the amount that the Angel on the Bridge pub pays the council to use part of Singers Park for storage when Mayor Glen Lambert suggested a “rat levy” to keep the area clean.

Quick as a flash, Cllr Hillier replied: “It has got to be rat-ified at full council.”

As other councillors expressed surprise that Cllr Eggleton hadn’t been the one to make the pun, he responded: “I was just about to say that!”

I’m sure the next time there’s a joke to be had he’ll be on it — like a rat up a drainpipe.

