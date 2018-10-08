Christmas at college

A CHRISTMAS fayre will be held at Shiplake College on Saturday, November 10 from 10am to 3pm.

There will be more than 40 gift stalls iin the school hall selling jewellery, candles, beauty products and clothing.

Festive refreshments and mulled wine will be available and children can also visit Santa’s grotto and take part in demonstrations at a pottery stall. Entry is free.

For more information, visit www.shiplake.org.uk/

christmasfayre

• A wedding fair will be held at the college on Sunday, October 21 from 11am to 2pm. It includes tours of the Great Hall and grounds. Entry is free.