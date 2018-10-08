Think happy

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Monday, 08 October 2018
TALKS and coaching sessions on mental health are being offered to businesses in Henley.
As part of World Mental Health Day on Wednesday, positive psychology coach Adele Hawkes is offering free short talks and discounted coaching sessions on “How to be happier and why it matters”.
For more information, email
adele@adelehawkes.com
08 October 2018
