Monday, 08 October 2018

Think happy

TALKS and coaching sessions on mental health are being offered to businesses in Henley.

As part of World Mental Health Day on Wednesday, positive psychology coach Adele Hawkes is offering free short talks and discounted coaching sessions on “How to be happier and why it matters”.

For more information, email 
adele@adelehawkes.com

