Good lunch

A LUNCH held at Nettlebed Village Club on Saturday raised £270 to go towards the village’s senior citizens’ Christmas party.

Dozens of people attended the event which included a raffle, cake sale, tombola and tabletop sale.

Others donated money, helped with the washing-up, manned stalls and moved tables and chairs.

The party will take place at the club on Wednesday, December 12, and is free to all senior citizens in the village.