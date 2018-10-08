Good lunch

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Monday, 08 October 2018
A LUNCH held at Nettlebed Village Club on Saturday raised £270 to go towards the village’s senior citizens’ Christmas party.
Dozens of people attended the event which included a raffle, cake sale, tombola and tabletop sale.
Others donated money, helped with the washing-up, manned stalls and moved tables and chairs.
The party will take place at the club on Wednesday, December 12, and is free to all senior citizens in the village.
