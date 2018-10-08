Monday, 08 October 2018

Manager moves clubs

THE general manager of Henley Golf Club is set to leave at the end of the year.

Marcus Lovelock, who joined in February last year, is to take the same role at Huntercombe Golf Club in Nuffield from January 2.

Mr Lovelock, whose father Brian was general manager at Henley more than 30 years ago, has been a member of the club in Harpsden since he was 11.

He was a general manager of PinPoint Visualisation, which provides 3D animation of golf courses for broadcasters, before moving into golf course management in 2014 when he became general manager of Feldon Valley Golf Club, near Banbury.

Mr Lovelock lives in Gallowstree Common with his partner Lucy Cameron and their children, Molly and James.

Club chairman Rachel Hall said: “We are all aware of the enormous contribution Marcus has made since he joined us. His enthusiasm for the club, the course, the membership, visitors and societies alike cannot have gone unnoticed, not to mention the impact on the balance sheet from which we continue to benefit.”

She said the board was considering the options for his succession.

