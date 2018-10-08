Fashion fund-raiser

A FASHION show raised more than £2,200 for the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

More than 60 people attended the event, which was run by fund-raising group Bubbles Unlimited at the hospice on Thursday last week.

It included the personal styling team from the John Lewis store in High Wycombe, who showcased its latest clothes and the Christmas collection, and a beauty and skincare demonstrations by Estée Lauder,

Guests were served cocktails made by Emily Smith, of the Tipsy Flamingo.

A silent auction raised £515.