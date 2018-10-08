Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fashion fund-raiser

A FASHION show raised more than £2,200 for the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

More than 60 people attended the event, which was run by fund-raising group Bubbles Unlimited at the hospice on Thursday last week.

It included the personal styling team from the John Lewis store in High Wycombe, who showcased its latest clothes and the Christmas collection, and a beauty and skincare demonstrations by Estée Lauder,

Guests were served cocktails made by Emily Smith, of the Tipsy Flamingo.

A silent auction raised £515.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33