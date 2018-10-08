Care home coffee morning for charity

A CHARITY coffee morning held at Elizabeth Court, a retirement home in Victoria Road, Wargrave, raised £194 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dozens of residents and guests were served hot drinks and cakes and there were also games and a raffle.

Home manager Jennifer Hayward said: “Our coffee morning was a lovely event attended by many of the residents to raise money for this worthy cause.”

Pictured, left to right, are Jennifer Jones, Sue Dove, Terri Costello, Lesley Taylor and Jennifer Hayward.