Care home coffee morning for charity

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
A CHARITY coffee morning held at Elizabeth Court, a retirement home in Victoria Road, Wargrave, raised £194 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Dozens of residents and guests were served hot drinks and cakes and there were also games and a raffle.
Home manager Jennifer Hayward said: “Our coffee morning was a lovely event attended by many of the residents to raise money for this worthy cause.”
Pictured, left to right, are Jennifer Jones, Sue Dove, Terri Costello, Lesley Taylor and Jennifer Hayward.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say