Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin

A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling bin after receiving £1,000 from a rewards scheme.

Robert Piggott Junior School was presented with the money after collecting more than 230,000 points in Greenredeem’s green schools programme.

The scheme encourages parents to collect points through eco-friendly activities such as recycling, saving water and leading a greener lifestyle and then donate these to their children’s school. The bin has been placed in the playground of the school in School Hill.

It has three different slots for general waste, cans and plastic bottles and food waste, which are each colour coded.

Teaching assistant Sue Prior said: “We got the parents on board and they donated their recycling points.

“We are also very grateful to the local guides and brownies who donated points.

“We had our thinking caps on for what we could spend the money on to enable us to continue being eco-friendly and keep it in the forefront of the children’s minds.

“We hope this has helped to bring it into the minds of parents and the wider community as well.”

Headteacher Sally Ann Akers added: “We are big fans of Greenredeem. It is informative and educational in explaining ways of recycling, re-using and being eco-friendly and helping us to get the children to understand how important that is.”

The junior school has established an eco-team of pupils which introduced initiatives such as composting and a switch-off fortnight which saved power by turning off lights and machines.

Pupils also monitor the amount of electricity used in classrooms by making weekly temperature checks and reading the meters.

The cheque was presented to Mrs Akers by John Halsall, who represents Wargrave on Wokingham Borough Council, and Greenredeem’s senior contracts manager Melanie Penfold.