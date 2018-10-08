Residents could help spot speeding drivers

TRAFFIC monitoring equipment could be used in Henley to prevent speeding.

The town council is considering buying or renting mobile signs that track vehicles and display their speed on a screen.

It comes just a week after the council said it is to introduce a 20mph speed limit across the town centre.

Residents can be trained to use the equipment and log and report drivers who they see speeding.

Lorraine Hillier, who chairs the council’s town and community committee, said similar equipment had been used in Stoke Row for four months and worked well.

She said: “It was a very good piece of equipment. According to the police it’s the best.

“It would make sense if we could purchase one for ourselves. There are residents complaining about so many roads where speeding takes place.”

The equipment costs about £2,000 to buy and can be operated by teams of four people, who note down the registration number, make and colour of vehicles and whether the driver is male or female.

Councillor Hillier said: “The training is simple and residents can operate them. I’m sure we’ve got keen residents.

“The reason they suggest a team of four is there are witnesses and it’s not just one person.

“I think it’s good and gives people ownership. When they are complaining about their roads they can do something about it.”

Councillor David Eggleton said: “I think it’s definitely worth it. If you go over 35mph you get a warning letter and if you do it again you are prosecuted.”

Councillor Sam Evans suggested using a camera instead to get a more accurate and reliable record of speeding drivers.

She said: “The principle of it is a no-brainer but is this the best system and have we checked if there’s anything else out there?”