New lease of life for your sash windows

Saturday, 25 March 2017
23/03/2017
SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing and double glazing for traditional sash and casement windows.
They pride themselves on providing a friendly and professional service with cost-effective prices.
Restoring and repairing your original windows is by far the most cost-effective solution rather than replacing them. This allows you to retain your property’s original features.
No job is too big or small.
Sash window and casement draught-proofing
If the sashes and frames are in good condition they remove the parting and stop bead, replace with new high-performance draught-proof nylon pile machined and bonded into the timber, upgraded to the same specification as their new window replacements and remove sashes to enable the replacement of existing pulleys and sash cords.
Sash window and casement replacement
The team will replace the whole of the existing window, including internal architraves and sill boards, retaining all the period details to keep the character of the window and incorporate high-performance nylon pile weather seals to the parting and stop beads to ensure a draught- and dust-free window.
For a free quote, call Sash Window Rescue on (01491) 413966 or visit the website www.sashwindowrescue.co.uk
