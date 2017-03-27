Be realistic with available bathroom space

WHAT should you consider when undertaking a bathroom refurbishment?

Since time immemorial people have needed to territorialise their own homes, whether it is as a recent acquisition or an improvement, but have not really given as much thought to what can and cannot be achieved.

I often find people look at glossy home improvement brochures and desire everything they see in it — the freestanding bath and walk-in showers are most commonplace. You have to be realistic with the space available and that’s where you need the expertise of an experienced designer and preferably one who has installation experience too, so you can be advised on what will and won’t fit in the room.

Most bathrooms in the UK are small, often no longer than the length of the bath and about the same in width, but there are solutions for storage and showering as well as bathing, even in these size rooms.

If you are lucky enough to have a large bathroom there are many more options available, perhaps the freestanding bath and walk-in shower, but you have to consider how your desired products will fit in the room and the installation requirements.

There are many alternatives for floor and wall finishes to consider too, along with advances made in digital showering and safety, such as discreet slip-resistant surfaces to shower trays.

Storage is also very important and every bathroom we do has some, fitted or modular, and sometimes a combination of both. There are many products to choose from, so help from an expert should be sought to make an informed choice for you.

At GD Evans interiors we have the design and installation experience to offer the best advice and solutions for your size of room.

You can book a free design and consultation by calling Gary Evans on (01491) 244244, 0118 947 4744 or 07973 533903. Alternatively, email gdevansinteriors@

yahoo.com or visit www.gdevansinteriors.com