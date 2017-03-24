Saturday, 25 March 2017

Family firm can clean your flooring and upholstery

ZERO Dry Time is a family-run business that is passionate about the cleaning and repair of all types of flooring.

Our dry carpet and upholstery cleaning system means no soggy carpets or wet dog smell.

We use safe non-toxic products for both pets and children — no need to open the windows or remove furniture or keep heating on until dry.

Our system removes spills and stains, removes smells and sanitises, deep cleans and lifts carpet pile. As part of our service we will also stain-guard your carpets and upholstery for free. Spills will wipe off easily. Carpets and upholstery will stay clean and last longer and all we will leave is fresh clean carpets and upholstery that smells great. It’s the safest carpet cleaning method which may offer health benefits to allergy and asthma sufferers available that gives you the “Wow, just been laid” look.

One day all carpets will be cleaned this way, with a 100 per cent money-back guarantee if you don’t feel you have received what you consider to be value for money — we don’t expect to be paid and you are the only judge.

Discover our cleaning system and be amazed.

Please call us on 07712 481526 or visit our website at www.zerodrytime.com

We also specialise in wood floor refurbishment and cleaning and repair of all hard floor areas such as ceramic, porcelain, granite, Travertine and Terrasso tiles — and also all types of vinyl, including Karndean and Amtico.

