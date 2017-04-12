Electricians cover full spectrum of works
DJ Scott Electrical Services was formed back in 2007 and has steadily grown into the company it is today, employing a number of fully qualified electricians — this being the key factor in being able to offer our clients a prompt and reliable service.
We carry out a wide range of works from small domestic works right up to new-build installations in domestic, commercial and industrial installations.
We also carry out inspection and testing across all types of installations.
We have also been involved with the installation and maintenance of a number of defibrillator boxes in and around the Henley area on behalf of the charity Millie’s Dream, which has been a huge success and a honour to be involved with.
Electrical maintenance works is also a large part of our business and we have been providing electrical maintenance services to a number of local schools, churches and estate agents.
As a member of the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), this gives our customers the peace of mind that all works carried out are guaranteed and regularly assessed to comply with the latest standards. We offer a complete service right from design to completion, so if you are looking for a completely hassle-free service from start to finish please get in touch for a free
no-obligation estimate.
