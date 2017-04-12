Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Electricians cover full spectrum of works

Electricians cover full spectrum of works

DJ Scott Electrical Services was formed back in 2007 and has steadily grown into the company it is today, employing a number of fully qualified electricians — this being the key factor in being able to offer our clients a prompt and reliable service.

We carry out a wide range of works from small domestic works right up to new-build installations in domestic, commercial and industrial installations.

We also carry out inspection and testing across all types of installations.

We have also been involved with the installation and maintenance of a number of defibrillator boxes in and around the Henley area on behalf of the charity Millie’s Dream, which has been a huge success and a honour to be involved with.

Electrical maintenance works is also a large part of our business and we have been providing electrical maintenance services to a number of local schools, churches and estate agents.

As a member of the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), this gives our customers the peace of mind that all works carried out are guaranteed and regularly assessed to comply with the latest standards. We offer a complete service right from design to completion, so if you are looking for a completely hassle-free service from start to finish please get in touch for a free
no-obligation estimate.

Homes and Interiors

Looking for a job?

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to ...

 

Accountant and/or Tax Advisor

Location Henley on Thames

Buffery & Co, a central Henley accountancy firm, is recruiting. We have a vacancy for a fully qualified accountant ...

 

Alumni and Events Officer

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Shiplake College, Henley-on-Thames, seek an Alumni and Events Officer Monday-Friday, 9.00am-5.00pm, Year Round Starting ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33