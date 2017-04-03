Centuries of tradition brought to life in oak frame buildings

Bringing properties' outside areas to life
TUDOR Oak Buildings is a family-run business specialising in the supply and construction of oak frame buildings.
Tom Greenford, who is the main driving force of the business, has many years of experience of carpentry, honing his skills in these very traditional methods of construction, blending the old with the new technologies of working in green oak.
Prior to setting up his own business, Tom worked for a specialist historic timber frame reconstruction company and worked on prestigious sites including English Heritage at Kenilworth Castle.
Tom is supported by a small team of skilled carpenters who share his passion for this type of work.
In addition to the specialist carpentry skills, Tudor Oak Buildings also has the support of Tom’s father, who as a chartered civil engineer is able to draw on a lifetime of construction experience and contribute to the overall professional service offered.
The company is based in South Oxfordshire and is ideally positioned to fulfil works throughout Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire. Over the past few years we have constructed a comprehensive range of oak frame buildings including conservatories, multi-bay garages, workshops, boat stores, gazebos, garden rooms, entrance porches and feature trusses.
Please visit the gallery on www.tudoroakbuildings.co.uk to view examples of our work.
We are also available to offer our services for other carpentry requirements. A recently completed job included a major complex oak decking area in a landscape project.
Experts in cleaning and restoring carpets
Cleaners are at the cutting edge
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking temporary maternity cover for our Account Management team Candidates ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on-Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business ...
Programme Administrator x2 (Executive Education)
Location LONDON
Programme Administrator x 2 (Executive Education) Henley Business School Greenlands, Henley £18,940 - £23,164 Ref: ...