Bringing properties' outside areas to life
Monday, 03 April 2017
SAS Landscaping is a
locally-based landscaping construction company operating throughout the Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire area.
The company was started by Simon Stokes in 2004 and since then the firm has grown to a team of eight, having rapidly established a reputation for outstanding quality and professionalism.
Whether private or commercial and no matter how small or large the customer’s requirements are, SAS Landscaping covers all aspects of bringing an outside area to life.
They offer a bespoke solution that is sympathetic to the inherent nature of the site and will bring in experts such as arborists or botanists if this will enhance the project. Currently, Simon and his team are very busy with a commercial development of luxury housing, clearing large areas of land, installing drainage and fencing, eventually laying lawns and establishing driveways,patios, paths and flowerbeds.
But alongside this the firm has also supplied and erected fencing for a small garden for one client and laid a natural stone doorstep for another.
Needless to say, all work is carried out to the highest standard using quality materials regardless of project size or budget.
For more information or to discuss your requirements, call us on 0118 972 1423 or 07789 222310, email saslandscaping@gmail.com or visit www.saslandscaping.
co.uk
