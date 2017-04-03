Experts in cleaning and restoring carpets

Bringing properties' outside areas to life
Monday, 03 April 2017
03/04/2017
THAMES View Carpets was founded by two partners, Salman and Mehdi, both of whom hail from north-west Iran, a region famous for its fine carpets.
Always interested in carpets, since migrating to the UK the pair had worked as self-employed for nearly 10 years in Henley before deciding to become independent.
They started off by ordering special machinery custom-built for rug cleaning.
Since 2013 they have been fully established with experience and skills, cleaning and restoring all types of rugs and carpets.
Restoration of all types of rugs is achieved using original materials.
During these years, Salman and Mehdi have been cleaning and taking care of many old and antique rugs for well-known clients, cleaning and restoring rugs which were custom-woven for the Ritz, as well as the London hotel’s Piccadilly neighbours Essie Carpets and many more clients including shops, galleries and insurance companies.
Thames View Carpets will be happy to look after the cleaning and restoration of your hand-made rugs, as well as providing any advice you may need.
For more information, visit www.thamesviewcarpets.co.uk
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking temporary maternity cover for our Account Management team Candidates ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on-Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business ...
Programme Administrator x2 (Executive Education)
Location LONDON
Programme Administrator x 2 (Executive Education) Henley Business School Greenlands, Henley £18,940 - £23,164 Ref: ...