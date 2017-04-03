Monday, 03 April 2017

Cleaners are at the cutting edge

FROM its inception eight years ago, Zerodrytime has been at the forefront of carpet, upholstery and hard floor cleaning technology in the UK, leading the field in quality, efficiency delivered with a deep ethos of customer service, honesty and integrity.

We are proud of our 100 per cent money back guarantee (if you are not entirely satisfied) and our membership of Checkatrade.

Originally focusing on just carpet and upholstery cleaning, we have now branched into all hard floor cleaning and restoration including Travertine limestone — in fact most natural stone, including marble and granite.

We also clean porcelain tiled floors and vinyl floors like Amtico and Karndean, while our commercial side cleans Altro and all safety floors.

We have been getting excellent results with our sandless wood floor restoration, cleaning village halls and gym areas, as well as many private homes.

The nature of our dry cleaning system means it is very effective in the cleaning of oriental rugs.

We also have contracts and clean for various commercial clients, including hotel groups, sport and leisure centres, rugby and football clubs, where we clean the foyer/entrance, bar areas, changing and shower facilities.

Our dry encapsulating system uses natural, green and environmentally-friendly carriers with a stable base, which are 100 per cent biodegradable.

Our system promotes a healthier environment for all allergy and asthma sufferers.

For more information, call us on 07712 481526 or visit www.zerodrytime.com

