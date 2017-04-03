Electrician is positively charged

GIRL POWER was established in 2013 by Jess Harris, a qualified electrician from Henley.

Through hard work and a commitment to her customers, the company has flourished, now consisting of a small but growing team of hard-working, personable individuals.

Jess endeavours to hold on to the small company mentality which has helped it to grow: no matter how small the job, we will always be there for our customers.

Girl Power takes on all manner of electrical works in and around Henley. Jess manages her small, friendly team as well as keenly carrying out a good portion of the works herself.

Girl Power prides itself on the high quality of workmanship, efficiency and professionalism, and delivering results with a personal touch has earned Girl Power its fantastic reputation among our local communities. Many businesses and individuals in the area rely upon Girl Power for their electrical needs, from rewires and extensions, to both commercial and domestic maintenance.

Our approach is always friendly, positive and honest, and we promise to always do our best for our customers, no matter how small (or big) the job.

We pride ourselves on delivering a great service — from competitive prices to our conscientious work ethic, we promise to treat your home with the same care we treat our own.