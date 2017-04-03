Firm of Sparks is named after MD

PJ SPARKS (Electrical Contractors) Ltd is named after its founder and present-day managing director, Philip Sparks.

Mr Sparks began his electrical career in 1970 as an apprentice working for Henley company Prosser & Turner Electrical Contractors, who carried out work for a local brewery and pub chain.

On the retirement of Mr Prosser in 1981, Mr Sparks established his own electrical contracting company and within the first year had taken on other qualified electricians, thus enabling the expansion of the client base and the scope of works carried out.

In April 1987 the company became incorporated as PJ Sparks (Electrical Contractors) Ltd and at that time relocated to our present premises in Newtown Road.

Although originally a “local” company, we now carry out projects throughout the South and Midlands.

Many of our employees joined us straight from school and have gained their qualifications via in-house training and an approved apprenticeship scheme with a local college, with whom we are still actively engaged.

We pride ourselves not only on the good, professional quality of our workforce but also on their polite and considerate attitude.

We are very proud that many of our new clients come to us via recommendation from existing clients.