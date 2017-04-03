Monday, 03 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Firm of Sparks is named after MD

Firm of Sparks is named after MD

PJ SPARKS (Electrical Contractors) Ltd is named after its founder and present-day managing director, Philip Sparks.

Mr Sparks began his electrical career in 1970 as an apprentice working for Henley company Prosser & Turner Electrical Contractors, who carried out work for a local brewery and pub chain.

On the retirement of Mr Prosser in 1981, Mr Sparks established his own electrical contracting company and within the first year had taken on other qualified electricians, thus enabling the expansion of the client base and the scope of works carried out.

In April 1987 the company became incorporated as PJ Sparks (Electrical Contractors) Ltd and at that time relocated to our present premises in Newtown Road.

Although originally a “local” company, we now carry out projects throughout the South and Midlands.

Many of our employees joined us straight from school and have gained their qualifications via in-house training and an approved apprenticeship scheme with a local college, with whom we are still actively engaged.

We pride ourselves not only on the good, professional quality of our workforce but also on their polite and considerate attitude.

We are very proud that many of our new clients come to us via recommendation from existing clients.

Homes and Interiors

Looking for a job?

Account Management

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking temporary maternity cover for our Account Management team Candidates ...

 

Print Estimator

Location Henley-on-Thames

The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on-Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33