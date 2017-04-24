Wide range of bespoke buildings that are built to last

IT all started 20 years ago, when we first moved into Sonning Common. I’d just completed my floristry qualifications, and although there was no florist in the village, my first priority was sorting out the house and garden.

After about a year, one of my daughters proudly told her new school friend that “my Mummy does flowers!” The word must have spread, as here and there little requests started popping up.

After doing a few Christmas arrangements I put an advert in the village magazine. It soon expanded into wedding flowers, birthday bouquets and funeral tributes.

Eventually it got to the point where we couldn’t eat dinner off the dining table because it was covered in flower arrangements.

Working from the house was fine for a time, because I was able to multi-task floristry jobs with housework and a family. As the work increased, I needed more space to work in. We converted the double garage into a brilliant workspace, which is much more inviting for people to pop in to see what I have to offer.

Now to thank everyone for their support over the last 20 years, I’d like to offer a treat every month of Brambles’ 20th anniversary year.

So keep your eyes peeled on our Facebook page, the website www.brambles-sonning-common.co.uk and our noticeboard for details.