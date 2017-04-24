Gallery offers new picture framing service
JACK’S GALLERY is delighted to announce the opening of a new Framing Service from his Gallery in ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
24/04/2017
RIDGEWAY OAK is a well established company based in Checkendon, making and erecting bespoke traditional oak-framed buildings — ranging from whole houses and garages down to small outbuildings, garden rooms and porches.
They can provide the whole service, from basic manufacture and construction of the oak frame right through to he complete building from design to handover — including all of the other building trades.
In addition to these buildings, Ridgeway Oak also provide beautiful custom-made oak joinery, some of which is illustrated here.
Have you considered what a big difference you could make to your own house for a relatively small amount, simply by adding a new bespoke oak-framed porch and new matching oak entrance door and frame?
Or how about making a complete transformation by replacing your old and tired (and often mismatched) windows with new ones in oak — all designed and made to suit your own house? They will also call out to meet you on site to discuss your requirements with you. Your frame can be inspected at their friendly workshops in Checkendon. For more information, call Graham Russell at their Sonning office on 0118 969 3348 or email ridgewayoak@bt
internet.com Alternatively, call Kevin and Steve at their workshops in Checkendon on (01491) 680909 or visit www.ridgewayoak.com
Gallery offers new picture framing service
JACK’S GALLERY is delighted to announce the opening of a new Framing Service from his Gallery in ... [more]
New bathroom without showroom price tag
GD Evans Interiors offer an At Home Design Service for your bathroom and have access to many ... [more]
Bespoke oak frames for all building types
RIDGEWAY OAK is a well established company based in Checkendon, making and erecting bespoke ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Pangbourne
A full-time Telephonist/ Admin Assistant is required. Hazell & Jefferies Ltd are a small family owned business based in ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Do you stand out from the crowd? Then join us! If your skills really stand out, you care, can make people smile and you ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Advertising Manager The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most attractive ...