Bespoke oak frames for all building types

RIDGEWAY OAK is a well-established company based in Checkendon, making and erecting bespoke traditional oak-framed buildings — ranging from whole houses and garages down to small outbuildings, garden rooms and porches.

They can provide the whole service, from basic manufacture and construction of the oak frame right through to the complete building from design to handover — including all of the other building trades.

In addition to these buildings, Ridgeway Oak also provide beautiful custom-made oak joinery, some of which is illustrated here.

Have you considered what a big difference you could make to your own house for a relatively small amount, simply by adding a new bespoke oak-framed porch and new matching oak entrance door and frame?

Or how about making a complete transformation by replacing your old and tired (and often mismatched) windows with new ones in oak — all designed and made to suit your own house?

For more information, call Graham Russell at their Sonning office on 0118 969 3348 or email ridgewayoak@

btinternet.com. Alternatively, call Kevin and Steve at their workshops in Checkendon on (01491) 680909 or visit www.ridgewayoak.com

They will also call out to meet you on site to discuss your requirements with you. Your frame can be inspected at their friendly workshops in Checkendon.