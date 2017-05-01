Fancy a purpose-designed bathroom but without the showroom price tag?

GD Evans Interiors offer an At Home Design Service for your bathroom and have access to many quality manufacturers of bathroom products to suit all tastes, budgets and lifestyles.

Walk-in showers, digital showering with deluge head, bath filling and handset showering experiences, fitted or modular furniture providing storage solutions, shower wall panels to provide the marbled wall look are just a few of the many options that can be provided.

Without the overheads and costs involved with running a showroom they can be more competitive and with their At Home Design Service they come to you and provide a design and consultancy service, measuring the room or rooms and preparing a plan and design ideas on site. With the use of samples and brochures, ideas can be offered and a design provided to help visualise the finished project. The installation work is then fully project managed and implemented with the minimum amount of fuss and inconvenience, all from the same company!

If a design and supply of the products only is required and you prefer to install yourself they can provide this too, with a small charge for the design service which is refundable against the placed order.

GD Evans Interiors have more than 30 years’ experience in home improvement and are official members of iKBBI — the Institute of Kitchen Bedroom and Bathroom Installers. Director Gary Evans also sits on the Voluntary Advisory Panel of the Institute and is an iKBBI Inspector.

For further information or to book an At Home Design Service, call (01491) 244244 or 0118 947 4744, or email gdevansinteriors@yahoo.com