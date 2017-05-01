Years of experience in blinds, shutters, curtains and poles...

THE Wargrave Blind Company run by Neal Smith has now been selling blinds, shutters, curtains and poles for more than six years.

Mr Smith said: “The best thing about running this successful business is the variety of people and homes I have been able to visit.

“I have fitted blinds everywhere from the tiniest of character cottages right up to the stately home at Stonor Park — as well as providing commercial blinds in local schools, offices, at Henley’s River and Rowing Museum, and even on a narrowboat.

“The advantage of being an independent business is not being tied down to one manufacturer and therefore the range includes fabrics from all the top manufacturers in the country.

“The latest products and styles are always available, and at highly competitive prices. The last year has seen the demand for shutters increase, as well as motorised blinds — which have finally become an affordable option.

“If you are looking for window coverings, please call for a no-obligation home appointment. We give help and advice on choosing the correct solution, and from order to fitting is usually just 14 days.”

Call Neal Smith at the Wargrave Blind Company on 0118 940 1443 or 07910 076521. Email via the website at www.wargraveblinds.co.uk