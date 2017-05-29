Golf plan didn't quite work out for Chaps plumber

HAVE you been wondering where all these Chaps vans have come from? writes Nick McLeod of Chaps (Southern) Limited.

It all started 20 years ago when, as a keen golfer, I decided to go self-employed so I could play any time I wished. How wrong I was, as from day one I was so busy it was 10 years before I picked up a golf club!

From my Ford Escort van, Chaps has grown to a fleet of vans, a team of engineers and several offices — so we can help out no matter what plumbing and heating problems you have.

I am proud that nearly all our work comes from recommendation from my first customer all those years ago and we now have over 5,000 customers.

When it comes to something as important as your boiler, I have realised that customers do not want to compromise on quality and reliability.

Installing more than 100 Worcester boilers each year, we know how important it is for customers to have their boiler correctly installed and have the peace of mind of the free extended guarantee that we can offer.

Worcester is the market leader and recommended by Which? as best buy boilers. Chaps is proud to be your local Worcester accredited installer.

The summer months are an ideal time to consider replacing your boiler. Please contact us now for free advice or to book a free quotation. Call us on (01491) 571743 or email sales@henleychaps.co.uk