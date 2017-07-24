Hand-prepared food served in your home

YOU entertain, we cook. Vie & Vay offers beautiful hand-prepared dishes served in your home.

Taste comes from best quality produce, which is why whenever possible we use organic, locally sourced or home grown ingredients.

Meat and fresh fish are delivered on the day from local suppliers.

Vegetables are grown slowly in the most natural environment on our farm.

The tomato and herb garden supplies juicy and fragrant ingredients from April through to October. Apples, pears and plums for our famous strudels come from our own orchard.

Eggs from 80 happy hens next door are the magic ingredient in our fluffy cakes.

Our tried and tested menus are carefully put together to offer best dining experience.

We are happy to accommodate any dietary requirements. Call us to discuss vegetarian, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free options.

We take reservations every day until 5pm and typically require 48 hours’ notice. Call 07766 168809 or 07919 172756 or visit our website at www.vievay.com