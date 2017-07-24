Welcoming artists of all ages and abilities

THERE’S creative fun for all at the Art Jam Studio.

It’s an art space for all ages and abilities to come together and enjoy, create, learn and share ideas of arts and crafts.

Art Jam Studio offers one-off workshops, regular classes, longer courses, after-school clubs,GCSE and A-level support, as well as birthday parties for young ones and the young at heart, hen parties and creative social evenings such as “Painting and Pinot”.

In April, Sherrie Tuhy realised one of her long-held dreams and opened Art Jam Studio, on Prospect Street, Caversham.

Sherrie has taught art in schools in Caversham for the past 16 years, at primary and secondary level.

She now wants to share her passion and skills with a wider audience and range of ages through classes, workshops, parties and taster sessions at Art Jam Studio, and to offer a space for other like-minded colleagues and artists to do the same.

She is joined by fellow artists and teachers; each of them exceptional people who are well qualified and have many years of experience in their different fields.

They are looking forward to sharing their skills and expertise with the local community in Caversham.

The shop on Prospect Street is open every day except Monday and by appointment on Sundays. Pop in to browse and catch the art and crafts bug!

Call in or check online for details of classes, courses and workshops and to book upcoming sessions.

For more information, call 0118 946 4417, email info@

artjamstudio.co.uk or visit www.artjamstudio.co.uk