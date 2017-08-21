Drawing on more than 50 years in the carpet trade
READING’S leading carpet and flooring shop, Rainbow Carpets is a well-established business covering ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
21/08/2017
READING’S leading carpet and flooring shop, Rainbow Carpets is a well-established business covering Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and surrounding counties.
The firm specialises in carpets, vinyl, wood laminate, real engineered wood flooring, rugs and carpet tiles as well as Polyflor vinyl planks and tiles for both commercial and domestic customers.
With more than 50 years’ experience, they provide a professional, reliable and friendly service. Their prices are very competitive and they challenge you to ask them to quote — so you can see just how they compare.
Their large showroom offers relaxed surroundings to browse the many designs, colours and grades available — including Axminsters, Wiltons, wool mix twists, stain-free polypropylene styles and natural carpets such as berbers, coir, sisal and jute — at prices that will suit any budget starting from £7.95 per square metre.
There are also ranges from all leading manufacturers including Cormar, Estex, Abingdon, Wilton Royal, Kosset, Ryalux, Penthouse, William Lomas, Kersaint Cobb and many more.
Rainbow Carpets provides a home service that is second to none and you can choose your carpet in the comfort of your home or office, day or evening.
Call the Rainbow Carpets team on 0118 958 0050 or visit them at their showroom for more information or a competitive quote.
Drawing on more than 50 years in the carpet trade
READING’S leading carpet and flooring shop, Rainbow Carpets is a well-established business covering ... [more]
John Deere's ride-on mowers are on late-season offer
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our late-season offers on the brand new 2017 range of ... [more]
Home improvement with professional expertise
HOME improvement projects can be somewhat daunting and it can be difficult to find a trusted ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Moulsford on Thames
Minibus Driver Required for September 2017 Moulsford Preparatory School is looking to appoint a part-time Minibus ...
Activity Services Co-ordinator
Location Henley on Thames
ACTIVITY SERVICES CO-ORDINATOR part-time, £11.00 per hour – 15 hours a week We have a great opportunity to appoint an ...