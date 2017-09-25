You needn't trudge around a showroom...

EVERYONE’S first thought when they think about buying a new kitchen or bathroom is often: “I must go and look round a few showrooms.”

The reason being is probably to touch and feel the products and to try to get an idea of what is available on the market today.

This can be quite a chore and perhaps you may not even be able to achieve what you are looking for — and possibly with the added pressure of a salesperson trying to get a sale from you, when you just want to get some ideas for a current or future project.

At GD Evans Interiors they operate differently as freelance designers — providing an “at home design service”.

This sees them come to you to save you the time and hassle of trudging round the showrooms and the sales pressure, by providing an initial design, consultancy and survey.

They come along with samples or doors, handles, worktops, brochures and even a unit if required to assist you with your choices.

After the initial consultancy and design service, CAD (Computer Assisted Design) images are provided to help you visualise your completed project with your choice of doors, worktop, tiles, appliances, etc. GD Evans also provide a fully project-managed installation service, managing all aspects of the project for you from concept to completion — all from the same company.

Without the costly overheads of a showroom and running one, they are often more competitive on price too. Soo if you are planning any home improvements and want peace of mind in knowing that your home and investment is in capable hands contact Gary Evans of GD Evans Interiors on (01491) 244244 or 0118 947 4744. Alternatively, email gdevansinteriors@

yahoo.com