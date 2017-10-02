So many options for oak frame buildings

Walk-behind John Deere mower is among seasonal special offers
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol’s end-of-season special offers on the 2017 range ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
TUDOR Oak Buildings has built up a comprehensive portfolio of successfully completed oak frame buildings which include multi-bay garages, sun rooms, and most recently a full restoration of a historic oak barn.
In addition to the above, a further project just completed was the oak frame for a rebuild of an old brick cottage.
The specification called for the oak of very substantial dimensions.
All the main roof trusses and wall frames were prefabricated off-site and successfully crane-placed and fixed in position over a
six-day period.
Oak feature rafters were subsequently installed to form the final roof structure. The service that Tudor Oak Buildings limited can offer is from initial concept studies through to providing a planning application on behalf of the client.
We will listen to the design brief from which we can develop into working drawings and an eventual build to meet your exact needs.
We work closely with selected partners and as such can offer the full construction package from foundations to fit out of bathroom/shower rooms allowing our clients just one point of contact.
For more information on the options available, visit www.tudoroakbuildings.co.uk or find us on Facebook.
Alternatively, call Tom Greenford on 07936 698563.
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable) We are ...
Music Teacher and Nursery Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
Purchasing & Logistics Leader £30k to £35k dependent on experience Didcot, Oxfordshire An award-winning luxury-brand ...