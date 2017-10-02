Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

So many options for oak frame buildings

So many options for oak frame buildings

TUDOR Oak Buildings has built up a comprehensive portfolio of successfully completed oak frame buildings which include multi-bay garages, sun rooms, and most recently a full restoration of a historic oak barn.

In addition to the above, a further project just completed was the oak frame for a rebuild of an old brick cottage.

The specification called for the oak of very substantial dimensions.

All the main roof trusses and wall frames were prefabricated off-site and successfully crane-placed and fixed in position over a
six-day period.

Oak feature rafters were subsequently installed to form the final roof structure. The service that Tudor Oak Buildings limited can offer is from initial concept studies through to providing a planning application on behalf of the client.

We will listen to the design brief from which we can develop into working drawings and an eventual build to meet your exact needs.

We work closely with selected partners and as such can offer the full construction package from foundations to fit out of bathroom/shower rooms allowing our clients just one point of contact.

For more information on the options available, visit www.tudoroakbuildings.co.uk or find us on Facebook.

Alternatively, call Tom Greenford on 07936 698563.

Homes and Interiors

Looking for a job?

Property Maintenance Officer

Location Henley on Thames

Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable) We are ...

 

Purchasing & Logistics Leader

Location ASTON UPTHORPE

Purchasing & Logistics Leader £30k to £35k dependent on experience Didcot, Oxfordshire An award-winning luxury-brand ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33