Monday, 02 October 2017

Five rooms will have you spoilt for choice

SET within five rooms, The Vintage Look at 31 Hart Street has an eclectic mix of antique, vintage and homewares — with 20 different traders, all with their unique styles, sourcing a variety of interesting items and one-offs.

There are traders specialising in furniture, decorative items, jewellery, silver and garden ornaments.

There are stockists of the high quality Frenchic paint for all your upcycling projects, and Boochi and co and his individual sterling silver cutlery jewellery upcycled into sparkling pieces.

Tuesday mornings from 10am till 1pm is valuations day with Pascal McNamara of Wokingham Auctions.

Bring along items and have them valued — you never know, there may be a hidden gem.

Sunday, October 1, is our first anniversary at the current address. Come and visit us to help us celebrate the occasion. Vicki will be on Prosecco duty!

Our ever-changing stock means it’s a great place to buy interesting Christmas (dare we say it) gifts.

We would like to thank all our customers who have helped us settle in and made us feel welcome. We all appreciate the loyalty shown.

