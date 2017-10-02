Walk-behind John Deere mower is among seasonal special offers
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol’s end-of-season special offers on the 2017 range ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
02/10/2017
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol’s end-of-season special offers on the 2017 range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers from John Deere.
This month we have the popular R43S on offer for only £629 including VAT while stocks last.
This petrol self-propelled walk-behind lawnmower has a 17in/43cm cutting deck complete with a 65-litre removable rear collector ideal for cutting areas up to a quarter of an acre.
Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over to you with a full instructional demonstration.
If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your equipment is in top working condition for the year ahead.
Farol Ltd offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at its Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support.
For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit www.farolmowers.co.uk
Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2NZ.
Walk-behind John Deere mower is among seasonal special offers
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol’s end-of-season special offers on the 2017 range ... [more]
Transform your home with the help of premium quality hardwood shutters
THE Right Shutter Company is an independent local firm based in Reading. With more than 14 years’ ... [more]
You needn't trudge around a showroom...
EVERYONE’S first thought when they think about buying a new kitchen or bathroom is often: “I must ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable) We are ...
Music Teacher and Nursery Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
Purchasing & Logistics Leader £30k to £35k dependent on experience Didcot, Oxfordshire An award-winning luxury-brand ...