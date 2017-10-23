When it comes to stylish fitted bedrooms, we have the solutions you need

At GD Evans Interiors they have a unique range of designs, from cutting-edge styling to traditional oak veneer finishes to choose from.

In fact there are more than a thousand colour and design combinations — and all the doors and drawers are

soft-close too.

Whatever your preference, there is a solution.

Their latest and most contemporary furniture provides dramatic clean-line styling heavily influenced by continental trends, but if you prefer subtle there are timeless designs that offer a range of understated classics that will not date.

Bedrooms come in all shapes and sizes, some with distinguishing features such as chimney breasts, sloping ceilings and uneven walls, but there are solutions for them to maximise the storage space with floor to ceiling and wall to wall fitted furniture.

Inside the wardrobes there are many storage solutions to choose from also — with racks, frames, shelves, rails and drawers. Pull-out hanging rails and shoe racks are just some of the options, as well as concealed glamour units providing a cleverly designed combination of form and function.

The bedroom furniture is made in the UK by Hepplewhite and the furniture can be viewed online at www.hepplewhite

fittedfurniture.co.uk

The furniture also comes with a 10-year warranty and GD Evans Interiors provide a fully project-managed installation service.

For a free consultancy and design visit, call Gary of G D Evans Interiors on (01491) 244244 or 0118 947 4744. Alternatively, email him at gdevansinteriors@yahoo.com