New lease of life for your sash windows
SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
30/10/2017
SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing and double glazing for traditional sash and casement windows.
They pride themselves on providing a friendly and professional service with cost-effective prices. Restoring and repairing your original windows is by far the most cost-effective solution rather than replacing them.
This allows you to retain your property’s original features. What’s more, no job is too big or small.
Sash window and casement draught-proofing
If the sashes and frames are in good condition they remove the parting and stop bead, replace with new high-performance draught-proof nylon pile machined and bonded into the timber, upgraded to the same specification as their new window replacements, and remove sashes to enable the replacement of existing pulleys and sash cords.
Sash window and casement replacement
The team will replace the whole of the existing window, including internal architraves and sill boards, retaining all the period details to keep the character of the window and incorporate high-performance nylon pile weather seals to the parting and stop beads to ensure a draught- and dust-free window.
As a private, family-owned company, we treat one another with dignity and respect, and work hard to improve the atmosphere of where we work.
We recognise there are many factors involved in the service beyond the work itself. We take an all-encompassing approach that takes into consideration each and every one of these factors.
For a free quote, call (01491) 413966 or visit Sash Window Rescue online at www.sashwindowrescue.co.uk
New lease of life for your sash windows
SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing ... [more]
Fitted bedroom solutions to suit all tastes
AT G D Evans Interiors they have a unique range of designs, from cutting edge styling to ... [more]
Producers of quality furniture for 30 years
THE Good Shelf Company has been delivering the finest quality furniture to its customers since 1987.... [more]
Looking for a job?
School Nurse Term-time only starting as soon as possible. Job share applications welcomed We are seeking a competent ...
Fancy releasing your inner Sales and Marketing Powers? Medelinked.com, a leading health tech platform is looking for an ...